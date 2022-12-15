Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,787.89 or 0.10274652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.18 million and $3,933.20 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,221 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

