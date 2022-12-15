Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

