Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $304.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.