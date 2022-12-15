Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.53. 13,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

