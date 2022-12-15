Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

PSX opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

