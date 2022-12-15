Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $106,949.60 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 554,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Phreesia by 33.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 60.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 133.3% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

