PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 21,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,201.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,884.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 337.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Articles

