Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MS traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 95,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

