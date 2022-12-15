Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Motco bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 1,055,116 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.