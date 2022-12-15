Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declares $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

PNW stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 594.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

