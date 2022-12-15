Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

