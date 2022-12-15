Piper Sandler Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.69% from the company’s previous close.
LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
Shares of LAC opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.39.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
