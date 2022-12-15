Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7 %

COP traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,610. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

