PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHTCF remained flat at $25.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

