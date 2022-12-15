Po.et (POE) Hits Market Capitalization of $49,132.27

Po.et (POE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $49,132.27 and approximately $43.79 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

