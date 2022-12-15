Pocket Network (POKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $942,578.04

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $71.84 million and approximately $942,578.04 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

