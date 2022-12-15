Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 4.1% Higher

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.75 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64.13 ($0.79). 15,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 230,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.76).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Pod Point Group from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.61. The company has a market cap of £104.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

