Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Polygon has a market cap of $7.65 billion and $237.74 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005042 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.14 or 0.05170406 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00500041 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.02 or 0.29627685 BTC.
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
