Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $182.16 million and $2.13 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00417172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018272 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

