Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $334.81 on Thursday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $571.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 130.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 62.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.