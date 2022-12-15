Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue raised Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($136.84) to €134.00 ($141.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 465,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

