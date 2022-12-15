Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 339,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,817. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Post by 14,598.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

