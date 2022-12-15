Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 172,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,164. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $284.46 million, a P/E ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 671.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

