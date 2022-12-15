PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,656 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 379,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

