PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 299.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after buying an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $46,121,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

