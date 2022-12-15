Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,071 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.26. 6,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,766. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

