Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,866 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

