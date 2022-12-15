ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.99

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and traded as high as $42.69. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 8,154,232 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,151,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.