ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 132.6% in November

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.4 %

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 17,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

