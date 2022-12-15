Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 43.7% in November

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 685,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,625. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
