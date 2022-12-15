Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 43.7% in November

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 685,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,625. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

