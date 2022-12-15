PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

