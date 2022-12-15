PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $15.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $714.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $103,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $197,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $103,416.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,789 shares of company stock worth $3,614,520. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

