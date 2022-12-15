PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $15.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.
PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
PubMatic Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $714.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
