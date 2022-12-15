Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

