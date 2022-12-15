Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

