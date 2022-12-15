Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,025 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,943.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

