Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

