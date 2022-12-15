Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Edison International by 30.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

