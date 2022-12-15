Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

