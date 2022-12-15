Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $204.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

