QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 3,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.45.
About QBE Insurance Group
