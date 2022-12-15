QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 3,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

