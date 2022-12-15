QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.97 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00010662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $2,422.28 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.86057039 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,337.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

