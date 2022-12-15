Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Qtum has a market cap of $250.13 million and $36.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00013733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.71 or 0.07287091 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00055104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022893 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,453,334 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

