Quant Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $20.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $120.41 or 0.00691096 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
