Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $89.16 million and $12,161.46 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00051199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.06692271 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $86,025.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.