Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $8.97 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $89.66 million and $13,451.65 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00051380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.09 or 0.05055836 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00503400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.29826668 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.06692271 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $86,025.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

