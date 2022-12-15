Quantum (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $181,867.67

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,036.90 and $181,867.67 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020003 USD and is up 100.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,224.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

