QUASA Price Down 18.8% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. QUASA has a total market cap of $85.06 million and $130,474.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00020123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00236171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110716 USD and is down -19.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,229.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

