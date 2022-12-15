QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 3% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $101.54 million and approximately $127,125.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110716 USD and is down -19.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,229.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.