Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.04 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,660,652 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

