Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NewRiver REIT (NRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON: NRR) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2022 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/12/2022 – NewRiver REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – NewRiver REIT was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 85 ($1.04).

11/25/2022 – NewRiver REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – NewRiver REIT had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

NRR stock traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.87 ($0.97). 172,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,790. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £244.35 million and a P/E ratio of 876.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.39.

Get NewRiver REIT plc alerts:

NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

Insider Transactions at NewRiver REIT

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 26,875 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($24,398.85).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.